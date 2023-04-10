NEW YORK (PIX11) — The stretch of sunny and above-normal temperatures kicks off Monday in New York City, where afternoon highs are expected to reach the low and mid-60s for much of the tri-state area.

The weather will get warmer during the workweek as a Bermuda High develops to the southeast. That high-pressure system will push temperatures into the 70s and 80s. The bright and dry conditions should last through Friday.

But the sunny streak is expected to end during the weekend when the showers arrive.