NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather Wednesday as temperatures hover close to seasonable. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon, with a high temperature of 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will begin to move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and very warm as winds will shift to the southwest, bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as a front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move into the region from Canada. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.