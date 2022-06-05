NEW YORK (PIX11)– Sunday is gearing up to be another beautiful day in the New York and New Jersey areas.

The high temperatures will be in the 70s and there will be mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. The sunshine and seasonable temps will carry into the start of the next work week as well. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

A front could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm from late Tuesday into portions of Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the high 70s to around 80. By the end of the workweek, things dry out.

Areas of South Florida are also left drying out as Tropical Strom Alex hit the region, bringing strong winds and flooding, with up to 11 inches falling on some areas since Friday. Alex formed early Sunday and is the first officially named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of Sunday morning, the tropical storm is moving quickly northeastward away from the Bahamas with sustained winds of 50 mph and is anticipated to make the closest approach to Bermuda on Monday afternoon.

Some areas in Bermuda are currently under tropical storm warnings, and it’s possible they will receive three inches of rain and gusty winds.

The storm isn’t expected to directly impact the New York City area, but beachgoers should watch for an increase in rough surf and a higher threat of rip currents in the coming week.