NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to slowly drift offshore as high pressure will work its way into the area from the west.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected Wednesday afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s for inland sections, mid-80s over coastal spots.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and not as warm as high pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early with increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the region. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and will continue to be unseasonably warm as high pressure will move east of the area during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for much of the region.