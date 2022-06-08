NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving front will continue to move through the region before another system arrives overnight on Wednesday.

Morning showers can be expected to give way to afternoon sunshine with temperatures that will be slightly warmer than Tuesday’s. The high will be 83 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will begin to work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers as another weak storm system will move through the area. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as yet another weak area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high of 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.