NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region today bringing warmer air into the area to finish the workweek.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with a high temperature of 88 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and very warm as air from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to work its way into the area. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, mid- to upper 90s for inland spots, mid-80s over coastal areas.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing as a cold front will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure to the west will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers developing during the afternoon as a cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with high temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the region.