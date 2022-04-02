NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have enjoyed two consecutive days of above-normal high temperatures, and that streak looks to continue Saturday as afternoon highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s around the area. There will also be plenty of sun out there, and winds will stay on the light side.

Sunday will be a different story, however, as a low-pressure system makes its way into the region. Steady rain is expected to begin during the late-morning hours and stay in place through about 2 p.m. or so. A short break will likely follow, then a few more spotty showers are possible later in the afternoon and early evening. It will be noticeably cooler as well as afternoon temperatures struggle to break 50.

Drier and more seasonable conditions will be in place on Monday. Be sure to enjoy it because it is shaping up to be the only rain-free day of the upcoming week. Between Tuesday and Friday, the tri-state area will see two additional storm systems move through the region.

The first will give a good soaking from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, and the second will bring another round of wet weather on Thursday. Some additional showers are possible throughout the day on Friday as well. The good news is that temperatures are expected to stay at seasonable levels (mid-50s), and if the sun peeks out at some point, a few locations may even break the 60-degree mark.