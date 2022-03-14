NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days keeping tranquil conditions and above-average temperatures over the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder as winds will continue to bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued mild as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing as an area of low pressure will move toward the region from the south. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and very mild as high pressure will once again move into the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.