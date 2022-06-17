NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the region, bringing unseasonably warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. Partly sunny skies are expected Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s for inland areas, upper 80s over coastal spots.

Saturday will be partly sunny and much cooler as Canadian high pressure will settle into the area. Humidity levels will be noticeably lower as winds shift to the northwest. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures that will be near 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers as a weak front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move toward the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.