NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will drift away from the area Tuesday morning as high pressure works its way later in the day. Mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Unseasonably mild air will remain over the region. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be in the mid- to upper 60s for much of the area. Friday will be sunny and warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures as winds will bring air in from the Tennessee Valley. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure will continue to control the weather for the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 76 in the city, mid- to upper 70s in the suburbs.