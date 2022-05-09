NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move toward the region from the west bringing drier air and milder temperatures for much of the week.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a gusty northeast wind. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 67 degrees in the city, and mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as low pressure will continue to meander offshore and high pressure will nudge a bit closer to the area. The high temperature will be 68 degrees in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-70s for much of the region. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers late in the day as low pressure will pass to the south of the region. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.