NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Friday afternoon, bringing air in from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures that will feel more like May than March.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 in New York City. The suburbs will top out in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as a low-pressure system will move through the region during the day. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy and cooler as low pressure moves away from the region and high pressure arrives from the west. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and milder with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for much of the area. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing later in the day as a storm system moves into the region. The rain may mix with wet snow north and west of the city. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.