It was an unsettled start to the week Monday as a cold front brought scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There were some downpours, which prompted flood advisories for the city and for a few other spots in the region.

As for the rest of the week, high pressure will settle across the region and keep us dry. Temperatures will be seasonable at first, but it will start to heat up as we approach the holiday weekend.

There may still be a few leftover showers early in the evening on Monday. The rest of the night will feature clearing skies and the humidity will trail down. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s in the city, with 50s expected elsewhere.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a gorgeous pair of days with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will end up hovering in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for both days.

Heading into the latter part of the week, we will see winds shift more southwesterly, bringing in the heat. On Thursday, we will see temperatures climb up into the upper 80s in the city. Inland areas could very well end up going into the 90s. Friday looks to be the peak of the heat with highs approaching the 90 degree mark. It will also be on the humid side, making it feel tougher.

As far as the holiday weekend goes, a cold front could spoil our Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. The good news is the rest of the weekend looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures could still be on the warm side on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, but it will cool down for both Saturday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.