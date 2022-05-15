NEW YORK (PIX11)— After the morning fog clears, the sun is expected to peek through the clouds Sunday afternoon in New York and New Jersey.

The partly sunny skies will allow for above-normal temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon. But stray showers cannot be completely ruled out later in the day and the early evening northwest of the city. Sunday night lows are expected to be in the 50s.

The tri-state area is bracing for a potentially severe storm system arriving on Monday. The main threat across the region is damaging winds and downpours, but large hail and a tornado or two are also possible.

Monday’s temperatures could reach the 70s. The front will pass Monday night, leaving a pleasant Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.