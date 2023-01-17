NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gray skies and spotty raindrops were the story on Tuesday as a storm system made its way through the region. However, it wasn’t a total wash-out as the rain remained on the light side, and some locations even stayed dry. As far as temperatures go, Central Park saw an afternoon high of 47 degrees, which was eight degrees above normal. That is the fifteenth day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.

Look for conditions to cool down slightly Tuesday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s in most areas, and a few 30s are likely north and west of New York City. Any leftover showers will make their way out of the region, and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with afternoon highs around 50. Our next storm system will then make its way into the five boroughs Thursday morning. We’ll start off with a few showers, but a steady rain is in store for the afternoon and evening. About three-quarters to one inch of rain is likely in most locations. Look for conditions to dry-out on Friday.