It was another seasonably cold Sunday in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the low 40s throughout the region.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on thirteen of the fifteen days this month. In addition, the sunshine returned after numerous days of cloud cover, and conditions remained on the blustery side with gusts topping 30 mph in many locations.

Look for the cold and wind to stay in place for the evening hours Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s, and a few 20s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will become mostly clear, although more cloud cover is possible over the eastern half of Suffolk county. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph or higher.

Expect the winds to subside for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Lots of sunshine will be seen once again as well, and temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 40s. Some locations in central and southern New Jersey could even reach the 50-degree mark. Look for a few spotty showers on Tuesday.