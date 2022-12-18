Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark.

Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.

Expect conditions to remain on the chilly side for the evening hours Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s, but a few 20s are possible in the Hudson Valley and the western New Jersey suburbs. Skies will clear-out in most areas, although some light snow is likely in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely through Friday evening for most of the region, however extreme northwest New Jersey and the western half of the Hudson Valley could see another round of snow.