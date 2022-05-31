NEW YORK (PIX11)— Blast the air conditioner because it’s going to be a scorcher Tuesday in the New York and New Jersey area.

High pressure will bring unseasonably hot air into the region, jeopardizing several records. There will be mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 95 in the city, and low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler as a cold front will move through the area early in the day. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 78 in the city, and upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix if sun and clouds with temperatures that will remain in the 70s over much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, high 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 76 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s for much of the region.