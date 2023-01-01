NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The area should then see a substantial warm-up developing in the middle part of the week. As a good southwesterly flow develops, it’s possible some areas across the tri-state make it into the 60s.

Another chance of showers, however, is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

And the latter part of the week will have tumbling temperatures, with highs back into the 30s and a chance of rain and snow for some of the region.