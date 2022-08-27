NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer warmth is likely to stay in place through the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the 80s, although a few 90s are possible in some locations, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will remain on the high side, as well.

Rain will be at a premium as a high-pressure system over the area will keep us dry until late in the day on Tuesday. At that point, a cold front is expected to approach the area and bring a few showers and thunderstorms with it. Wet weather is expected to linger into Wednesday morning.

Once the front moves through, cooler and drier conditions will settle in. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and nighttime temperatures will drop into the 60s. A few 50s are even possible in parts of the Hudson Valley and Jersey suburbs.