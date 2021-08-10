Summer temps return Tuesday ahead of dangerous heat this week

NEW YORK — We’ll see a return to summer heat Tuesday as high pressure begins to move to the south of the region, where it will remain anchored for several days, bringing us potentially dangerous heat.

Early on Tuesday, a warm front could bring the risk a shower early. More importantly, it will start to bring in the heat and humidity.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s during the day, but it will feel like closer to 90 degrees in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area for Tuesday.

Also, the risk for another shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day and into the evening.

For a look at the full, seven-day forecast, click here.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of New Jersey early Tuesday, lasting through Thursday at 8 p.m.

The heat and humidity will be on full blast on Wednesday. Temperatures will surge to around 90, but it will feel like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in the city. Areas just west of the city could end up climbing toward 105 degrees. Again, an afternoon storm could flare up with all the heat and humidity.

By Thursday and Friday, we may start to see the heat at its peak. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, but the possibility for the city to feel like 100 to 107 degrees is possible.

On Saturday, relief starts or arrive as a frontal boundary approaches. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms around keeping temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

By Sunday, temperatures will drop further into the mid 80s. The risk of a shower will still be around as the front stalls just off the coast.