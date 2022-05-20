NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front brought a round of severe weather on Friday. Conditions were even ripe that a Tornado Watch was issued for areas just to west of the city. Fortunately, there has not been any warnings nor reports of a tornado, but there were numerous reports of damaging hail towards Philadelphia. Now that the storms have moved on, it is all about the heat now. The passage of the warm front is allowing the winds to shift more southwesterly bringing in the hot and hazy conditions that we have not seen since last summer. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday as the extreme temperatures could be dangerous.

The rain has tapered off, but the clouds will remain for the rest of Friday night. There could be some fog around especially across coastal sections during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will feature some low clouds to start the day, but the sun will burn it away and temperatures will soar into the 90s. Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s in the city, while areas inland areas may see the heat index near 100 degrees.

Sunday will be another tough day with highs nearing 90 degrees. The difference will be an approaching cold front that will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

With the heat index going past 95 degrees, any prolonged exposure to these high temperatures could cause heat illnesses and may even cause death. If you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including headache, light headedness, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting, call 911.

Once the front passes, cooler air moves in for next week. Skies will end up partly to mostly sunny through the middle part of the week with temperatures at around 70 to 75 degrees.