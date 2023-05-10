NEW YORK (AP) — While Wednesday was a gem as temperatures climbed into the lower 70s with generally sunny skies, the rest of the week is going to feel more like summer.

Temperatures are expected to soar back into the 80s once again on Thursday and Friday under sunny skies. A cold front brings the chance of showers on Saturday, but it should clear out for the all-important Mother’s Day.

Skies will remain generally clear Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 50s in the city. Outlying areas well inland will dip back down into the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will feature nothing but sunny skies. An area of high pressure off the coast will bring in a very warm southwesterly wind causing temperatures to top out in the low to mid-80s.

A storm system coming from a Gulf Coast will move north and interact with a frontal boundary from the north on Saturday. Those two features will track east and bring the chance of showers around on Saturday. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s before the cold front passes over late in the day.

Despite the passage of the front, temperatures will not make a big drop by any means on Mother’s Day. There will still be a fair amount of clouds around during the day as temperatures hold in the lower 70s.

Another system brings the chance of showers around Monday, with highs backing further down to around 70 degrees.