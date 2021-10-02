Summer-like warmth continues Sunday

NEW YORK — After slightly cooler than normal temperatures on Friday, summer is attempting to make a comeback this weekend.

If you’re planning on taking a trip to the orchards, you’d probably be fine sporting a T-shirt. Highs are expected to soar into the upper 70s and maybe even low 80s across the tri-state on Sunday.

In the meantime, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 60 in the city overnight.

It will be a sunny start on Sunday followed by increasing clouds later in the day. Showers are slated to arrive late Sunday night and carry over into Monday.

There could be some lingering showers to contend with on Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy.

While there will be times of sunshine during the week, a disturbance coupled with a frontal boundary nearby could bring more showers to the area later in the week.

Seven-day forecast for the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, 2021. (PIX11 Weather Team)

Also, with the fall season underway, leaf peepers look forward to the changing colors.

The right amount of moisture and temperature are needed to check out the beautiful autumn hues. The mild sunny days and cool nights will help the leaves along over the next few weeks.

Fall foliage map for Oct. 2, 2021. (PIX11 Weather Team)

If your outdoor plans involve heading to the beach, keep in mind that lifeguards are no longer on duty.

Expect rough surf, and dangerous rip current from Hurricane Sam.

Boat and beach for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PIX11 Weather Team)