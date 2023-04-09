NEW YORK (PIX11) — As expected, the tri-state area saw an “egg-cellent” Easter Day!

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures came in slightly below average, with low to mid 50s across most of the area. Sunday night, mostly clear conditions will prevail, with light winds and a low near 42 degrees in New York City, 30s for most areas north and west and 20s in some areas of the Hudson Valley.

A freeze warning will go back into effect from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday for some counties in central and south New Jersey. However, high pressure continues to influence the region. As a result, Monday will feature another round of wall-to-wall sunshine and a high in New York City near 63 degrees, as well as upper 50s to mid 60s for some suburbs.

With clear skies starting out the new week, temperatures will skyrocket to about 71 degrees on Tuesday and will not stop there.

Conditions will allow for a summer-like tease, reaching the 80s by Thursday and Friday.