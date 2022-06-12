For the second straight day, temperatures were below normal throughout the tri-state area and clouds controlled the skies for a good portion of Sunday.

Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of just 72 degrees, which is seven degrees below normal. The day started off on a wet note as an area of showers and storms moved through, but most of the raindrops wrapped-up by the early afternoon hours and the sun peeked out as well. The rain stayed primarily on the light side in most locations, but heavier rain was seen in parts of Monmouth, Ocean and Burlington counties as thunderstorms moved through.

The threat for showers and storms will stay in place Sunday evening, but not everyone will see raindrops. Temperatures will hover around the 70-degree mark, and then drop into the upper 60s.

Expect brighter and warmer conditions Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With a cold front positioned just to the west of the five boroughs, a stray shower or storm could develop in some locations.

We’ll stay on the warm side for Tuesday, but another disturbance could bring a few more showers to the region. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Look for sunny skies and low humidity on Wednesday with temperatures around 82.