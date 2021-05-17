Summer-like temperatures in the 80s to stick around all week

NEW YORK — The heat is on! The week started on a stellar note with temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday.

There were a few showers north of the city on Monday afternoon, but they have not moved to the coast and will diminish heading into the evening.

The rest of the night will feature clear skies as temperatures drop to around 60 degrees in New York City. Most surrounding areas will be in the 50s.

A warm southwesterly flow will persist through much of the week, allowing for a summer-like stretch in the month of May.

Sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-80s will persist through the middle part of the week.

Thursday may become a touch uncomfortable, as the humidity climbs a little bit.

On Friday, a cold front could bring more clouds and possibly sink temperatures back down into the 70s. However, there is still the possibility that the cold front will change course and not move through the area, which would result in another day of 80-degree temperatures for the region.

Heading into the weekend, it’s looking very promising that the warmth will continue. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

The next considerable chance of showers may develop by next Monday.