NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring warm but drier air into the region for the next several days. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with summer heat returning to the area. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s for the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued hot with a high temperature of 91 in the city, low 90s for inland sections, upper 80s for coastal areas.

Friday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will work its way into the region from the west. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and not as warm as high pressure will pass to the north of the area and winds shift onshore. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as onshore winds will persist throughout much of the day. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds later in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a system will move through the area late in the day. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.