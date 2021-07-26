NEW YORK — The heat is back on. After a warm Sunday, things will be downright hot and humid Monday.

High pressure will drift toward the tri-state area later Monday as summer temps return to the region.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon, with a slight chance of a scattered shower.

The high temperature will be around 90 degrees in the city and in the low 90s over the suburbs.

The heat and humidity will stick around for at least the first half of the workweek. High temperatures are again expected to soar into the 90s Tuesday, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

More showers and storms are on tap Wednesday and Thursday, followed by relief from the heat toward the end of the week.