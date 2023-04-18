NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures took a step back on Tuesday. Clouds associated with an upper-level low in the Great Lakes ruled for a good portion of the day.

Toward the latter part of Tuesday, the sun broke through the clouds and brought temperatures up into the upper 50s. After a chilly night, a substantial warm-up will occur for the rest of the week, with 80 degrees possibly by Friday.

Tuesday night will feature partly cloudy skies. A light northwesterly wind will bring temperatures back down into the lower low to mid-40s in the city, with many suburbs going down into the 30s.

The winds will ease as high pressure settles right over the region on Wednesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny and that should be good enough to bring temperatures up into the lower 60s.

Early on Thursday, a warm front will start to move in bringing the risk of a shower in the morning. Winds should start to shift to the southwest, but a sea breeze may keep temperatures from climbing any further than the lower 70s. Certainly, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s across coastal sections.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By Friday, it will feel more like summer once again as that southwesterly wind will cause temperatures to surge up into the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the region.

The weekend will feature another frontal boundary that will cool the temperatures toward the latter half. Most of Saturday should be okay with clouds on increase in the afternoon. Highs will end up in the mid-70s, however, if the front is slow to arrive, we may see another day with highs closer to 80.

The risk of showers will be on the increase late Saturday into Sunday with the passage of the front. Depending on how fast the front moves, we may see some clearing during the afternoon. It will be much cooler with temperatures holding into the mid-60s.