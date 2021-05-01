Strong winds should calm down by Saturday morning

NEW YORK — High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued on Friday and they will continue into the overnight hours.

There have been reports of gusts in excess of 50 mph across the region during the day and a few more reports of damaging winds will be possible into the overnight hours.



A couple of scattered showers associated with a secondary cold front have developed on Friday afternoon and they will linger into the early evening hours. Some of these showers have been capable of producing 50 mph gusts as well as pea-sized hail. Eventually, the showers should diminish early in the evening, but the damaging wind threat will continue into the night.

The northwesterly winds will bring temperatures down into the lower 40s, but it will feel more like the lower 30s by daybreak.



After the cold start to Saturday, the winds will finally ease off. During the day, the sun will help bring temperatures up into the mid 60s despite having a northwesterly flow.



By Sunday, the winds will shift to the southwest and that will help bring temperatures up into the mid 70s. The warmup will have a price though. A frontal boundary passing to the north will bring more clouds around. A shower cannot be ruled out as well.



For the first half of next week, temperatures will remain to be on the mild side with highs in the lower 70s, but the chance of showers cannot be ruled out. The shower risk looks to be very low for Monday, but the chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Northeastern US.