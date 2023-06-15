NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end with more storms in the forecast. Another area of low pressure swinging through the Great Lakes on Thursday night will move through the region on Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Some of it may also be on the severe side, with strong winds and hail. As far as Father’s Day Weekend goes, an upper-level system will keep the chance of showers around on Saturday, but the weather should improve for Sunday.

Skies will feature a few clouds around on Thursday night. Overnight temperatures will go down into the mid-60s during the day, with 50s expected from some inland spots.

Friday starts dry early in the morning, but a few isolated storms could develop during the middle part of the day. In the afternoon, the chance of thunderstorms will be on the increase.

While South Jersey has the best chance of dealing with severe thunderstorms, the chance for the city to get some dangerous storms cannot be ruled out either. Most storms should taper off late afternoon, but a shower for Friday night cannot be ruled out. Temperatures during the day will be in the mid-70s.

An upper-level system lingers around in New England on Saturday. That will keep the risk of showers in the forecast during the day. Expect highs to remain in the mid-70s.

Father’s Day looks better as high-pressure moves in, leaving the region with partly cloudy skies. There are concerns about some more smoke associated with the wildfires from Canada making their way toward our region, but it is not certain.

We may be a better idea within the next 24 hours and be able to see if it affects the air quality significantly. For now, it does not look to be as dense as it was during the previous week, but there will be a haze that will be noticeable. In terms of temperatures, highs are expected to top out at around 80 degrees.