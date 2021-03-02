The same storm that brought weekend rain has intensified off of New England, driving down a strong, gusty northwesterly wind.

Wind Advisories are in effect through Tuesday afternoon with gusts to 50 mph possible. In addition to the possibility of fallen tree limbs, entire trees may be uprooted due to the saturated ground from this weekend’s rain and snowmelt.

The winds will continue to howl through the midday hours on Tuesday. While it may be a sunny day with highs topping out in the mid 30s, it will feel more like the upper teens for much of the period.

Eventually, the winds will ease during the afternoon. Even so, it will feel awful with wind chills in the lower 20s by the evening hours.

Fortunately, the chill will only be a one-day affair. Winds will shift southwesterly on Wednesday and that will help bring temperatures up toward 50 degrees.

For the rest of the week, winds shift back to the northwest will allow temperatures to gradually trail downward. It will top out in the upper 40s on Thursday, then around 40 by Friday.