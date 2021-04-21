Stormy Wednesday: Heavy downpours, strong winds

It was an active Wednesday afternoon as a vigorous cold front brought some severe weather to the region. Some of the storms produced pea- to penny-sized hail around the city. The storms moved quickly and the skies were already clearing out as the sun was setting. Now that the storms are behind us, we are going to deal with the arrival of a sharply colder air mass. It is going to be so cold that freeze warnings have been issued for areas north and west of the city.

Winds will continue to gust from the northwest at around 25 to 35 mph Wednesday night, bringing in much colder air into the city. Temperatures will end up in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies, but it will feel more like the 20s by daybreak.

The blustery conditions linger on Thursday. Despite having some sunshine during the day, temperatures will only climb into the lower 50s. It will remain on the breezy side making it feel much cooler whenever the winds kick up.

After one more chilly start with temperatures in the lower 40s on Friday morning, a milder wind will develop. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend will persist on Saturday as the southerly wind persists. Highs will be climbing further into the lower 70s making it the pick of the weekend. By Saturday night, a coastal storm will arrive bringing the chance of rain that will continue into Sunday. It will also be cooler as a brisk onshore flow will bring temperatures down into the lower 60s during the day.