Stormy Wednesday followed by a cooldown

NEW YORK — After a gorgeous Tuesday with temperatures soaring into the 70s, some changes are on the way.

A cold front will bring thunderstorms on Wednesday and a taste of winter-like temperatures will follow right behind on Thursday.



Before the cold front arrives, it will be a pleasant Tuesday evening. Skies will be generally clear as temperatures trail down through the 60s. Overnight, clouds will be on the increase with lows at around the mid 50s.



A few showers could develop Wednesday morning, but much of the activity will occur during the afternoon as the cold front arrives. A line of thunderstorms will pass and it could contain damaging winds excess of 50 mph. Skies will then quickly clear out in the evening and temperatures will take a quick tumble in the evening.

Gusty winds in excess of 25 mph will bring temperatures down into the mid 30s. With the winds, it will feel more like the mid 20s by Thursday morning.



The blustery conditions will continue on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s, but it will feel more like the 40s with the breeze still kicking.



The winds will start to calm down by Friday and that will help bring highs back into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.



Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with sunny skies. A light southwesterly wind will develop and it could potentially bring temperatures back up toward 70. Enjoy it, because the forecast models are indicating the development of a coastal storm for Sunday.

Depending on the track, it could bring heavy rain and gusty winds across the region.