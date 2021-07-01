Stormy Thursday gives way to unsettled start to holiday weekend

Thursday afternoon and evening brought severe thunderstorms across a good portion of New Jersey. Tornado Warnings were issued along the I-195 corridor in Central New Jersey while other areas in the state were dealing with storms that had the potential to produce 70 mph gusts.

Closer to the city, while the storms were not severe, there were still areas of heavy rain that could cause ponding on area roadways.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible into the overnight hours of Thursday night; however, it does not look to be as bad as the round of storms that passed early in the evening. Temperatures will end up at around 70 degrees by daybreak.

Friday will feature a good deal of clouds for the vast majority the day. There will be a few showers around as an area of low pressure passes through the region. If we’re lucky, there could be some breaks of sun in the afternoon especially for areas north and west of the city. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The unsettled pattern will continue heading into Saturday. An upper-level system will bring cooler temperatures while the risk of additional showers will continue during the day. It won’t necessarily be a washout, but temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 70s making Sunday the pick of the holiday weekend.

For the July 4 holiday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. That will help bring the temperature back into the upper 70s during the afternoon. There will still be the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, but it should clear out as the fireworks get underway in the evening.

Monday should feature more of the same, but it will be warmer and more humid. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.