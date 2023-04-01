NEW YORK (PIX11) – Rain and severe storms are on tap across the tri-state area Saturday before skies clear out to end the weekend on a sunnier note.

Showers and heavy downpours were expected to continue through the morning and early afternoon Saturday. The high may reach 70 degrees in parts of New York and New Jersey, and winds will be breezy between 18 and 20 mph.

There may be a break in the rain in the afternoon before more showers and storms move in before 10 p.m. Rain will continue overnight before the storm system moves out of the region.

Sunday will be sunny, but there will be a brisk northerly wind in place, especially during the morning hours. As a result, temperatures will cool back down into the lower 50s during the day.

Milder temperatures will quickly return on Monday. Winds will shift to the southwest, and that will help bring highs back up into the lower 60s.