NEW YORK (PIX11) — The work week ended on a wild note with severe thunderstorms barreling across the region. There was even a Tornado Warning briefly issued in Ocean County during the afternoon. Since then, the storms have moved on, but we are not in the clear yet. After the risk of a thunderstorm on Saturday, then it is smooth sailing for the rest of the extended weekend.

The rest of Friday night looks to be very quiet as the storms shift out to sea and weaken. Skies will gradually clear out as temperatures drop into the mid 60s.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures up to around 80 degrees. During the middle part of the day, a secondary cold front could bring the risk of an additional shower or thunderstorm. Expect afternoon highs to be around 80 degrees.

No storms are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend, but we will start to see things to heat up. Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine throughout with afternoon highs at around the lower 80s.

By Memorial Day, the southwesterly winds will bring temperatures up further toward 90 degrees. The heat will continue into Tuesday as we may see another 90-degree day or so.

Fortunately, relief arrives on Wednesday as high pressure brings in a northeasterly flow. That will cool temperatures back down into the lower 80s.