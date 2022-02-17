Stormy night and colder temps after record highs in NY, NJ

Thursday felt more like the middle of May as temperatures soared into the 60s. A record high was set in Central Park as temperatures topped out at 68 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 67 degrees set back in 1976. Newark topped out 69 degrees, breaking the previous record of 66 degrees set back in 1976.

After the spring-like warmth, changes are on the way very quickly starting Thursday night. A potent cold front will make its way to the East Coast carrying the threat of not only heavy rain, but also powerful winds.

A high wind warning has been issued for Long Island as gusts may approach 65 mph. Winds that strong could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. For the city and the rest of the region, the winds will not be as intense, but they may gust to 55 mph. For this reason, a wind advisory has been posted for the overnight period.

Showers will start to move into the city during the late evening hours. Heading into the overnight period, the rain will become steadier and heavier. The winds will also be on the increase. Toward daybreak, we may see a potent line of storms that could that bring heavy downpours and the strongest winds gusts. Once the line of storms passes, conditions should improve rather quickly.

In terms of temperatures, expect the thermometer to hold at around 60 degrees through the night as winds will continue to gust from the south and southwest. Once the front passes, the winds will shift to the northwest and bring the temperatures down in a hurry.

Temperatures may be in the upper 50s in the morning, but they will trail down into the mid 40s by midday, then into the 30s by the late afternoon hours. At night, the downward trend will continue before finally bottoming out in the upper 20s.

On Saturday, the chill is in. It will be a much colder day as temperatures only climb to around 40 degrees during the day. A wave of low pressure passing to the north could bring a scattered snow shower as well. Accumulations do not seem likely at this point.

The core of the cold air arrives on Sunday. Despite the sunny skies, temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s.

After the weekend, temperatures are back on the upswing. We will see highs climb quickly back into the 50s by Monday.