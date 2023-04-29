NEW YORK (PIX11) – Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds blew through the tri-state area overnight into Saturday morning.

The rain could lead to localized flooding and the winds off the ocean may bring the chance of some coastal flooding by Sunday night. The winds will be strong at times and it may cause a few isolated power outages.

While the rain may turn more showery in the afternoon, the winds will gust up to 30 mph. Together with rain and wind, it will feel very raw as temperatures hover in the lower 50s all day long.

The rain was expected to taper off by Saturday evening. But don’t let your guard down, Round 2 of storms is on the way.

There will be a break in the rain Saturday night, and it could last through Sunday morning. During the day, the second storm system will move into the region.

Unlike the first storm, the next round will come in the form of periods of rain that could contain torrential downpours. There may even be a few embedded thunderstorms. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

As many as 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall across New York and New Jersey by Monday.

The system should clear out early in the morning on Monday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will be back in the lower 60s.