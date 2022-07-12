NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect hot and humid conditions Tuesday afternoon with strong to possibly severe storms developing toward the evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland sections, and in the mid to upper 80s over coastal spots.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and less humid as a cold front will continue to move offshore. Winds will shift to the west, bringing drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, in the upper 80s for coastal sections, and in the low 90s in the inland areas.

Thursday will be partly sunny and not as hot as winds will shift to the north and high pressure passes to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the upper 80s for the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 85 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers later in the day as a cold front works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.