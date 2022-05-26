NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week is shaping up to end on a rough note. A cold front will move through the region on Friday bringing showers and thunderstorms that could be severe. While there could still be a leftover storm on Saturday, the holiday weekend is shaping up to look great with a warming trend through the period. Some may even say that it will be hot by Memorial Day.

Clouds return Thursday night and as the flow will come from the ocean, some fog and drizzle may form during the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower 60s.

Any low clouds and fog on Friday morning should quickly burn off leaving us with partly sunny skies. Winds will shift more southerly bumping temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s.

The warmer temperatures will help fuel thunderstorms that could be on the severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of New Jersey under a “slight risk” for severe weather. Any severe storms that do flare up will likely be in the form of damaging winds. Still, the risk of large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Fortunately, most of the severe storms should weaken in intensity as they approach the coast and city due to the cooler ocean breeze.

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures getting close to around 80 degrees. A frontal boundary passing to the north could bring another shot of thunderstorms in the afternoon, but it looks to be widely scattered about. Most will likely see nothing.

Temperatures will continue their climb on Sunday. An area of high pressure moves in bringing mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will end up in the lower 80s.

As far as Memorial Day goes, it looks to be a very warm one. Expect sunny skies with a southwesterly wind around. That will bump temperatures up into the upper 80s, with some inland spots likely climbing toward 90 degrees.

The warming trend looks to continue Tuesday with the city possibly hitting the 90s for the second time this month. Afterward, temperatures look the trend downward. Highs on Wednesday will back down into the mid 80s, then around 80 as a cold front brings scattered showers and storms by next Thursday.