NEW YORK (PIX 11) — Showers and thunderstorms were expected Wednesday in the New York and New Jersey area.

Rain moved into the region in the morning and spotty showers were expected through the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

But the weather warms up for Thursday. It will be partly sunny and 72 degrees in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

The rain returns on Friday, when showers are expected in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The temperature will be well below average with a high of 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Mother’s Day will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will approach the 70-degree mark for the city, low 70s in the suburbs.