NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will work its way in from the west, bringing unsettled weather to much of the region. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening.

Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will move into the area from the Tennessee Valley. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early with clouds developing later in the day as a cold front will move closer to the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for much of the region.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a cold front will move through during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada to the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the area.