NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will start dry but could end with some showers and storms.

The wet weather is expected to arrive in the evening in the New York City area, with a few areas getting heavy downpours, gusty winds, and localized flooding. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

It’s possible to see a stray shower Monday morning north and east of the city. Otherwise, Monday through Thursday looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures.

Later this week, and possibly into the weekend, there may be remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to watch out for.