NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday weekend comes to a rainy end in the New York City area.

The showers should arrive around Sunday evening and the high will be near 50, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be clear and sunny on Monday with a high near 51 before the temperature dips to 39 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the forecast.

The weather warms up to the high 40s and low 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.