NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain, wind, and possible flooding to the New York City area Sunday.

The showers should arrive by late morning before the heavy downpours move in later in the day and into overnight. Most areas will see two to four inches, though Long Island and southern Connecticut may see more. The wind gusts are expected to hit upwards of 60 mph.

A flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

The workweek will be dry and cold with temperatures in the 40s.