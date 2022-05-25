NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will approach the region as we get closer to the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for storms will continue into Saturday as an area of low pressure lingers around. However, it is shaping up to be a great Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday night starts out clear, but some clouds will start to move in during the overnight period. Expect temperatures to drop back into the mid 50s, with some spots going down into the upper 40s.

There will be sunshine early, but clouds will be on the increase during the day. A moist onshore flow could bring the threat of a sprinkle or light shower late in the day. That will keep temperatures from climbing no higher than the upper 60s.

Friday will feature some sunshine once again. Winds will shift more southerly and that warms us up into the upper 70s. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. A good portion of New Jersey is under a slight risk of severe weather as the storms could potentially produce damaging winds and large hail. Most of the storms should weaken in intensity as it approaches the city late in the day and into the evening.

An area of low pressure will linger around on Saturday. While it is not expected to be a washout by any means, the risk of additional scattered showers and storms will be on the table. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s.

The good news is the rest of the holiday weekend looks great. High pressure will bring back sunshine on Sunday with highs around the mid 70s. Things do heat up more on Memorial Day with highs expected to reach 80 degrees.