NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for early-morning fog to give way to mostly cloudy skies later today. A peek of the sun is possible in some locations.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect conditions to cool off a bit tonight. The fog will return as well and could be dense in some coastal areas and the higher terrain.

Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next storm system moves in tomorrow. The rain is expected to begin by the late-morning hours and should be on the light side.

A steady rain is likely to develop during the afternoon, and an isolated downpour is possible towards evening.

Some lingering showers are likely on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s.