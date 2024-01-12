NEW YORK (PIX11) – A strong system will move into the region bringing another round of heavy rains and gusty winds to the tri-state area.

A flood watch is in effect through Saturday morning for much of the tri-state area. A wind advisory is also in effect late Friday into Saturday for portions of the area. We can expect morning sunshine to give way to afternoon clouds as low pressure arrives from the west.

Rain will develop late in the evening and become heavy at times during the overnight hours. The high will be 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs. Winds will become stronger tonight with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, especially near the coast.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and wind early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. As the storm moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will start mild and then fall from the 50s early through the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and noticeably colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city and upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold as Arctic air will begin to filter into the region. The high will be 32 in the city and low 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow possible later in the day as a storm system will pass to the south of the area. The exact track and speed of the system will determine what effects this will have on the area.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow showers as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high will be 27 in the city and upper 20s to near 30 in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid-30s for much of the region.